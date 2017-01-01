Difference To Your Call
Personalized Listening
Your phone is a terrific computer but
listening on it can be a challenge. No longer.
SonicCloud’s groundbreaking technology
captures your unique Hearing Fingerprint and
personalizes each and every sound to the way
you hear.
Get The App
Who is it for?
Everyone who needs to hear with more clarity and
definition, which is most of us, especially those with
some hearing challenges. They could be profound,
or you might have sat too close to the speakers at
one of those Metallica concerts.
Learn More
Each Ear. Each Call. Each Place.
Based on your Hearing Fingerprint, our
system breaks each call down to its
smallest parts, optimizes it, and puts
it back together. Each ear then gets a
different sonic signal. Each call is
different, too – children’s voices and
foreign accents need special
calibration. So do noisy restaurants
and windy streets.
In the Moment
You can also fine tune any call while
you’re on it for even higher levels of
clarity. Having trouble hearing a
friend’s voice? Simply adjust the
hearing curve to create an optimal
phone conversation experience.
Designed for Everyone
Whether you’re walking down the street, in a deafening restaurant, in the back
of an Uber, subjected to airport announcements, struggling to hear one of
those quiet talkers, or have some form of hearing loss, you’ll always be
able to experience a crystal clear phone conversation with SonicCloud.
Noisy Locations
Peoples’ Voices
Hearing Loss
Features of SonicCloud
Crystal clear phone conversation experience for noisy environments and people with hearing loss.
Crystal Clear Calls
SonicCloud delivers crystal clear phone conversations for people in noisy environments.
Fully Customizable
With SonicCloud you can fully customize the sound experience based on how you hear.
Personalized Hearing Profiles
Easily create customized hearing profiles for specific environments or that hard to understand friend or family member.
Unlimited VOIP Calls
With SonicCloud you can make unlimited voice over IP calls.
Revolutionary Hearing Fingerprint
SonicCloud learns about your hearing and creates a personalized hearing fingerprint, which is unparalleled in its accuracy.
Hearing Loss
SonicCloud dramatically improves the phone call experience for people with hearing loss.
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING
“SonicCloud is a game changer. It provides
unparalleled user controls capable of enhancing
sound for people with mild to severe hearing loss
as well as those without hearing loss who can
benefit from enhanced audibility in difficult
listening situations. The hearing fingerprint
assessment is user friendly and engaging
providing customizable quality to fit the
listener’s unique needs. If you have difficulty
hearing on your smart phone, try the
SonicCloud solution.”